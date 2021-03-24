Ryanair targets vaccinated UK tourists for Spanish summer travel boom

British tourists should go ahead and book foreign holidays despite government warnings not to, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said, as the airline announced plans to run 80% of its peak summer capacity.

Vaccine rollouts will tame Covid-19 and reopen travel in time for beach holidays, Mr O’Leary predicted as he dismissed recent advice from UK politicians that foreign travel is likely to remain off-limits.

Britain’s lead on vaccinations has put UK tourists at the centre of the travel industry’s summer hopes — dented by recent setbacks to immunisation campaigns in mainland Europe and a recent surge in infection rates.

Mr O’Leary reported a surge in bookings from Britain and Germany, in comments that contrast with the gloom besetting the industry as it faces the risk of a second ruined peak season.

Although Ryanair has cut its overall passenger numbers forecast for its current financial year to 26m-30m, it expects a pick up in the pace of Europe’s vaccination campaign to allow for a “decent” summer.

Mr O’Leary said bookings from Germany and the UK had surged, and predicted British people — likely to be Europe’s most-vaccinated group come the summer — would holiday abroad.

“If you’re fully vaccinated, I’d be very surprised if there was any legal basis for the UK government preventing people travelling on holidays to other European countries,” Mr O’Leary said.

“It is very difficult to persuade the UK population to sit at home, or holiday at home, when everybody’s been vaccinated.”

Ryanair is also planning 2,500 flights a week to, from, and across Spain this summer as it bets on a surge in demand for holidays even as infections rise across much of Europe.

Ryanair’s marketing director Dara Brady said the airline plans to operate 582 routes in, out of, and across Spain, including 48 new ones, in a sign of the expected surge in demand for trips.

Spain was the world’s second-most visited country before the pandemic.

In total, Ryanair announced 26 new destinations in Greece, Portugal, and Spain and plans to operate a total of 2,000 weekly flights on 400 summer routes.

Ryanair also said it expects to take delivery of 16 Boeing 737-Max aircraft before the coming summer season, lower than the previous guidance of up to 24 it had given in February.

Mr O’Leary said the airline expects to receive eight of the Max jets in April, another eight in May and none in June.

He said Ryanair is planning to fly 80% of its normal schedule in July, August, and September and has the ability to revise it upwards or downwards if needed.

But, not everyone shares Ryanair’s optimism for tourism to pick up in the UK this summer. The world’s largest holiday operator TUI said it would shut 48 retail stores across Britain, adding to the 166 it has already closed there during the pandemic.

The shop closures will mean additional cost savings for TUI, which is headquartered in Germany and has relied on state-bailouts to help it survive the travel restrictions resulting from the pandemic.

TUI said 273 staff would be impacted by the closures but new opportunities would be offered in its remaining 314 stores in the UK and Ireland.