Shannon Airport set to press ahead with cargo hub development plan

The Shannon Group is to press ahead with plans for a new cargo hub development for Shannon Airport.

This follows the Shannon Group seeking tenders from parties to locate a cargo hub scheme on an undeveloped four-acre site at a location along the approach road to the airport.

The Shannon Group said the strategy is to construct a large 29,708sq ft distribution facility building, with a 3,767sq ft single-storey office “ready for occupation”, including all site development and car parking works.

The tender proposal said the construction cost budget for the proposed upgrade was not being provided at this time.

The Shannon Group envisaged that construction would commence in the first quarter of 2022.

Target schedule

The target schedule for the project is to appoint the lead designer – an architect – in May of this year with a view to preparing and submitting the necessary applications for statutory consent by July.

A detailed cost plan and pre-tender estimate will be required by those seeking to tender in advance of the planning process and in advance of works procurement process.

The tender states that the detailed design stage will commence once the planning application is submitted to Clare County Council.

It is envisaged the detailed design stage will run concurrently with the statutory planning period to conclude by September.

A spokeswoman for the Shannon Group said: “Shannon Group is looking for an architect-led design team for a new cargo hub at Shannon Airport on the Shannon Group campus. It is a new project and is part of our overall Shannon Group investment strategy for the airport and our property portfolio.

“May is the expected start time for the design phase of the project.”

Parties interested in tendering for the project have until April 24 to do so.