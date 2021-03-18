Shannon Airport set to press ahead with cargo hub development plan

Shannon Group 'looking for an architect-led design team for a new cargo hub' with a view to preparing and submitting the necessary applications
Shannon Airport set to press ahead with cargo hub development plan

Shannon Group says the strategy is to construct a large 29,708sq ft distribution facility building, with a 3,767sq ft single-storey office 'ready for occupation'.

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 19:47
Gordon Deegan

The Shannon Group is to press ahead with plans for a new cargo hub development for Shannon Airport.

This follows the Shannon Group seeking tenders from parties to locate a cargo hub scheme on an undeveloped four-acre site at a location along the approach road to the airport.

The Shannon Group said the strategy is to construct a large 29,708sq ft distribution facility building, with a 3,767sq ft single-storey office “ready for occupation”, including all site development and car parking works.

The tender proposal said the construction cost budget for the proposed upgrade was not being provided at this time.

The Shannon Group envisaged that construction would commence in the first quarter of 2022.

Target schedule

The target schedule for the project is to appoint the lead designer – an architect – in May of this year with a view to preparing and submitting the necessary applications for statutory consent by July.

A detailed cost plan and pre-tender estimate will be required by those seeking to tender in advance of the planning process and in advance of works procurement process.

The tender states that the detailed design stage will commence once the planning application is submitted to Clare County Council.

It is envisaged the detailed design stage will run concurrently with the statutory planning period to conclude by September.

A spokeswoman for the Shannon Group said: “Shannon Group is looking for an architect-led design team for a new cargo hub at Shannon Airport on the Shannon Group campus. It is a new project and is part of our overall Shannon Group investment strategy for the airport and our property portfolio.

“May is the expected start time for the design phase of the project.” 

Parties interested in tendering for the project have until April 24 to do so.

Read More

IAG shares slip on need to strengthen financial buffers

More in this section

File Photo Aer Lingus is to impose further temporary pay cuts on staff, who will only receive 30% of their normal pay and hours Aer Lingus owner to raise extra €1bn to strengthen pandemic financial defences
INDUSTRY Airline 1 IAG shares slip on need to strengthen financial buffers
Fever-Tree targets lack enough fizz for investors Fever-Tree targets lack enough fizz for investors
place: shannon airport
Shannon Airport set to press ahead with cargo hub development plan

Rebel Marine acquires Limerick firm to bolster offshore wind services creating 30 jobs

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices