The maker of premium tonics and drink mixers said it expected 2021 sales to grow by 12%-16%, with margins around 2020 levels.
The pandemic has boosted demand for affordable drinking at home, prompting Fever-Tree to spend heavily in an effort to tap that demand with new drinks and packaging.

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 14:14

Tonic water maker Fever-Tree has forecast a 2021 sales rebound, driven by at-home drinking and a gradual easing of pandemic-led curbs on bars and restaurants, but its revenue and earnings forecasts still fell short of market expectations.

Both forecasts fell short of a company-compiled analyst consensus, driving the London-listed shares down by more than 10% and wiping out the stock’s gains so far this year.

The London-based company said sales for home consumption remained “very positive” in the first months of this year and it expected sales to drinking venues to regain momentum gradually.

Fever-Tree reported a 3% drop in sales last year, confirming preliminary figures released in January that showed retail sales nearly offset a loss of business with pubs and restaurants.

The company also reported a 22.6% drop in earnings. While 2020 sales and earnings were in line with expectations, analysts were predicting a nearly 17% rise in sales this year and a marked improvement in profit margins.

  • Reuters

Fever-Tree targets lack enough fizz for investors

