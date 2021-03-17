Varadkar warned over labour law for works councils

Brussels-based employee relations group has called for an urgent review of the relevant domestic law to ensure it provides 'a robust dispute procedure' on labour issues
Brussels European Employee Relations Group told Leo Varadkar there was 'an absence of a clear statutory dispute resolution process' in the legislation. 

Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 15:50
Sean McCarthaigh

A Brussels-based group that represents large multinationals has warned the Government about gaps in Irish legislation governing European works councils used by the world’s largest companies. 

Business group Beerg, the Brussels European Employee Relations Group, has called on Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to carry out an urgent review of the relevant domestic law to ensure it provides "a robust dispute procedure” on labour issues.

The group has expressed concern that there is a “lacuna” in the Transnational Information and Consultation of Employees Act 1996 that provides for the establishment of European works councils. 

Beerg told Employment Minister Varadkar there was “an absence of a clear statutory dispute resolution process” in the legislation. “This is deficient and out of line with processes available elsewhere in Europe,” the group said.

Under EU legislation, member states are to provide for the right to establish works councils in companies or groups of companies with at least 1,000 employees in the EU, and at least 150 staff in each of two member states. 

They are used by management to inform and consult with workers on any significant decision. 

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said officials were examining the current legislation to ensure it was robust in light of the expected increase in applications to locate European work councils in the Republic.

