Bulmers owner C&C reviewing operations but no plans for more job cuts

Bulmers cider owner C&C has said it will continue to review its operations in Ireland, but is not planning any more redundancies, after recently cutting more than 30 jobs due to the impact of the Covid crisis on its business.

“There are no further redundancies planned in Ireland. However, as the Covid-19 crisis evolves, we continue to review our operations to ensure we are positioned to overcome the current challenges and primed for the eventual reopening of the hospitality industry,” said C&C Ireland managing director Tom McCusker.