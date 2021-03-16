Bulmers owner C&C reviewing operations but no plans for more job cuts

Bulmers cider owner C&C has said it will continue to review its operations in Ireland, but is not planning any more redundancies, after recently cutting more than 30 jobs due to the impact of the Covid crisis on its business.
“There are no further redundancies planned in Ireland. However, as the Covid-19 crisis evolves, we continue to review our operations to ensure we are positioned to overcome the current challenges and primed for the eventual reopening of the hospitality industry,” said C&C Ireland managing director Tom McCusker.
Last week, C&C said it had cut 34 jobs in Ireland – across its Bulmers operations in the Republic and its Tennent’s lager business in the North – as part of a Covid-related streamlining of its business model.
The group – which also owns the Magners cider brand and the Five Lamps beer range – said a cost reduction programme, including a pause on dividend payments and postponement of capital spending – would save €18m a year.
C&C has also agreed to sell its struggling US business and said it is increasingly optimistic about a return to profit and a reopening of the hospitality sector.
The Irish drinks group expects to complete the $20m (€17m) sale of its US business Vermont Hard Cider Company to US company Northeast Kingdom Drink Group “in the coming weeks”.
C&C’s exit from the US comes at a huge loss and after years of struggle since buying Vermont for $305m in 2012. A distribution deal giving C&C an option to sell out of the US came to nothing in 2018.
C&C said the proceeds from the US sale, along with money from the earlier €7m sale of its Tipperary Coolers business here, would be used to reduce net debt.
C&C slumped to a near €12m loss in the first half of its financial year and has not provided earnings guidance since last June. It is due to publish annual results in May.