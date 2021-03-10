AIB confirms plans to depart from Cork's Patrick's St

Bank will be without a presence on Cork's main street for the first time in decades
AIB confirms plans to depart from Cork's Patrick's St

The AIB branch on St Patrick's Street will close on May 14. Picture Dan Linehan

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 14:00
Alan Healy

AIB has written to customers in Cork informing them its branch on St Patrick's Street will close in mid-May.

The closure will bring to an end decades of banking services from AIB on Cork's main thoroughfare and represents another blow for the street which has been left reeling by the departure of a number of high profile outlets.

AIB announced in December that it planned to reduce its workforce by 1,500 by 2023 and merge a number of branches across the country. The branch at 26 St Patrick's St was one of the most high profile locations with AIB confirming it will merge with Cork's South Mall branch. AIB previously operated another branch at 67 St Patrick's Street which closed more than 15 years ago.

The bank has now written to its customers saying the location will shut on May 14. "We are doing this because of the way banking has changed over the years. We have seen a huge movement of customers who choose the phone, online and our mobiles to bank; how we use less cash over the counter; and we visit branches less often," the letter states.

The closure it the latest in a series of changes that will redraw Ireland's retail banking landscape. Last week Bank of Ireland announced a similar raft of branch closures while Ulster Bank has confirmed long term plants to wind down operations in Ireland completely over the coming years. It also operates a branch on St Patrick's Street. While other banks have shown interest in Ulster Bank's loan book it is unlikely that the bank's retail outlets will be taken over by other operators given the significant number of branch closures announced recently.

