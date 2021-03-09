M&S plans smaller retail store at 80-year-old flagship outlet

Marks and Spencer group has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic as lockdowns have shuttered most of its clothing space
M&S plans smaller retail store at 80-year-old flagship outlet

Marks and Spencer reported another big fall in sales of clothing and homeware in the Christmas quarter. File picture: Damian Coleman

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 16:45
James Davey

British retailer Marks and Spencer has proposed a redevelopment of its flagship Marble Arch store in central London that would see the upper levels of the building made into office space, it has confirmed. 

Under the proposals, which M&S is seeking to consult with local stakeholders on, it would develop a smaller modernised full-line store on a site it has occupied since 1930.

M&S, which sells food, clothing, and homewares, currently trades from 160,000 sq ft at Marble Arch across five floors.

The proposals would see the building redeveloped into nine floors, with the lower two levels focused on retail and the upper levels made into prime, grade-A office space.

There would also be a new landscaped public area, including pedestrian routes through the site and a pocket-park.

M&S will submit its planning application later this year.

The plans are part of M&S’ Never the Same Again programme, under which it has been shifting gears in creating "a store estate fit for the future.

The group has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic as lockdowns have shuttered most of its clothing space. 

In January, the retailer reported another big fall in sales of clothing and homeware in the Christmas quarter amid the health restrictions but said that it was making progress. 

Its revenue in its clothing and home division slumped 25% in the 13 weeks to December 26, its fiscal third quarter, having fallen by over 21% in the previous quarter.

Food sales did, however, rise 2.2%, building on a 1.6% second-quarter increase. 

  • Reuters

Read More

M&S hit by Covid-19 restrictions and EU paperwork

More in this section

UK mobile phone networks stock Vodafone looks for €2bn in shares sale of its phone masts         
Domino's Pizza shares rise 10% on growth plans for UK and Ireland after Covid Domino's Pizza shares rise 10% on growth plans for UK and Ireland after Covid
NTMA board strips Davy of dealership just days before €1.5bn auction of State bonds NTMA board strips Davy of dealership just days before €1.5bn auction of State bonds
retail
M&S plans smaller retail store at 80-year-old flagship outlet

NCT testing firm posted profit of €6m in year before Covid   

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices