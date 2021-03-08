Deliveroo launches IPO after business surges in 2020

delivery firm also narrowed losses last year to €369m
Deliveroo launches IPO after business surges in 2020

Deliveroo launched in Ireland in 2015 and currently has more than 1,100 self-employed riders across Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 08:46

Food delivery firm Deliveroo announced plans to launch its hotly anticipated London listing today after recording a surge in business during the Covid-19 pandemic, although it still posted a loss for 2020.

The initial public offering (IPO) is expected to value Deliveroo at more than $7bn (€5.89bn), based on a private funding round it completed in January and will be one of the largest London listings in several years.

The company published a registration document and an expected "intention to float" -- which signals the start of the listing process -- on Monday, capping what has been a busy start to the London IPO season.

In an accompanying trading update, the company said it had grown the total number of transactions processed on its online platform, the so-called Gross Transaction Value, by 64.3% last year to £4.1bn (€4.77bn) from £2.5bn (€2.91bn) in 2019.

It also narrowed an underlying loss to 223.7m (€260m) from 317.3m (€369m) in 2019.

Deliveroo launched in Ireland in 2015 and currently works with more than 1,100 self-employed riders and more than 1,800 restaurants across Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway. An award-winning delivery service Deliveroo was founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski.

"Today, Deliveroo is so much bigger than I ever would have thought possible," founder and chief executive Will Shu said in the trading update. "We are building delivery-only kitchens, delivering groceries, building tools for restaurants to take them into the digital age - things I never contemplated when we launched."

The company confirmed it plans to use a dual-class share structure that will give Shu more control over the company.

This means it will have a "standard" listing upon entry into the London Stock Exchange, rather than a premium one, excluding it from the FTSE indices.

However, this could change if recommendations made in a recent review of listing rules by former EU Commissioner Jonathan Hill are implemented.

"It's obviously great news that Deliveroo, a global technology leader, born and bred in the UK, has chosen to list here," Hill said in a statement provided by Deliveroo. "The changes we recommended would make it easier for more companies to follow Deliveroo's lead, sending out a message that London is open for business."

More in this section

Cliffs of Moher attraction could double profits, but with hike in entrance fee Cliffs of Moher attraction could double profits, but with hike in entrance fee
Wexford v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Liam Sheedy heads up Irish division of Teneo’s new Performance Business
Building group CRH add firepower with 5% increase in earningd Building group CRH add firepower with 5% increase in earningd
Deliveroo launches IPO after business surges in 2020

Business Movers 

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices