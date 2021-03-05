Cliffs of Moher attraction could double profits, but with hike in entrance fee

UK consultants Hayley Sharpe Design said the prices at the cliffs were significantly lower than other major attractions.
The Cliffs of Moher attraction generated revenues of €10.3m in 2019

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 17:58
Gordon Deegan

A €63m blueprint for the development of the Cliffs of Moher, Ireland’s most popular natural visitor attraction, sees profits doubling — but with a large hike in the entrance price.      

As part of their work on a Cliffs of Moher strategy document, consultants for Clare County Council project the increase in average admission price to €10.40.

That price increase, together with a 31% jump in annual visitor numbers to 2m, would help double profits to €11.3m, according to UK consultants Hayley Sharpe Design (HSD). 

The cliffs generated revenues of €10.3m in 2019, but HSD projects annual revenues surging to €23m by 2040. 

This is based on generating €20.8m in ticket sales, including increasing the average ticket price to €10.40, HSD said.  

The consultancy which secured the €398,550 contract, recently made a presentation on its strategy at a closed-door meeting of Clare County Council and said the prices at the cliffs were significantly lower than other major attractions, with the Giant’s Causeway in Co Antrim charging €13.50. 

Its strategy is based, however, on capital spending of €63m, including €27m on new walkway attractions.

The blueprint also proposes a spend of €19.5m on works at the visitor centre and €6.4m on park-and-ride facilities at Ennistymon and Lisdoonvarna.

cliffs of moher
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

