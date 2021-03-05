Cliffs of Moher attraction could double profits, but with hike in entrance fee

A €63m blueprint for the development of the Cliffs of Moher, Ireland’s most popular natural visitor attraction, sees profits doubling — but with a large hike in the entrance price.
As part of their work on a Cliffs of Moher strategy document, consultants for Clare County Council project the increase in average admission price to €10.40.
That price increase, together with a 31% jump in annual visitor numbers to 2m, would help double profits to €11.3m, according to UK consultants Hayley Sharpe Design (HSD).
The cliffs generated revenues of €10.3m in 2019, but HSD projects annual revenues surging to €23m by 2040.
This is based on generating €20.8m in ticket sales, including increasing the average ticket price to €10.40, HSD said.
The consultancy which secured the €398,550 contract, recently made a presentation on its strategy at a closed-door meeting of Clare County Council and said the prices at the cliffs were significantly lower than other major attractions, with the Giant’s Causeway in Co Antrim charging €13.50.
Its strategy is based, however, on capital spending of €63m, including €27m on new walkway attractions.
The blueprint also proposes a spend of €19.5m on works at the visitor centre and €6.4m on park-and-ride facilities at Ennistymon and Lisdoonvarna.