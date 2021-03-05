€400 switch to biofuel heating can ease Ireland's climate woes

Burning eco-friendly biofuel HVO instead of kerosene and other fossil fuels in domestic boilers could cost home-owners less than €400 in switching costs and help Ireland reach its 2030 Climate Action plan goals.

Mark Doyle, general manager of advanced efficient boiler manufacturer Firebird, Co Cork, says there are currently around 700,000 liquid fuel-burning boilers in Irish homes. Burning biofuel HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) eliminates up to 90% of net CO2 and significantly reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) and other emissions. With very low conversion costs, HVO is becoming increasingly popular globally.

A State-backed switch to HVO could make a significant contribution to Ireland's climate action goals. In terms of the BER energy rating model, around 49% of Ireland's homes are currently rated 'D' or less; 84% are rated 'C' or less.

Ireland's c.20,000 new homes being built annually may have a higher energy rating, but older homes won't retrofit insulation and other eco-efficient improvements at the pace required to hit Ireland's 2030 climate action targets.

Ireland is very unlikely to reach anywhere near its goal of bringing 600,000 homes up to the required energy rating by 2030. While subsidised home insulation programmes should also continue, a focus on HVO conversions could pay quick dividends.

“We don't sell fuel, so I have no vested interest in the HVO product other than its environmental properties,” said Mark Doyle. “Implementing a HVO strategy could see Ireland retrofitting 600,000 domestic boilers with air source heat pumps.

“The country could aim to do that by 2025 and gain carbon credits for five years. It would cost homeowners €400 max to convert their burners to be HVO compliant. All three of Firebird's factories are run on HVO. It's being used extensively by businesses and by homeowners all over the world.”

Firebird has just secured a €1 million contract with Thermogroup in Thessalonica, Greece, to supply its bespoke boilers to thousands of homes and businesses in Greece and Cyprus.

Based in Baile Mhic Íre, in the Gaeltacht in Co Cork, for the past 40 years, with further sites in Northern Ireland and England, Firebird supplies boilers to New Zealand, the Middle East, Falkland Islands and many countries across Europe. The new Greek contract is a big win for Firebird.

“This is a significant contract which will enable us to grow and increase our market size and increase our ability to meet customer needs,” stated Mark Doyle. “While I’ve no doubt that our innovative designs and solution-focused approach was pivotal to securing the business, it was the close relationship and understanding we forged with Thermogroup in recent years which played an important factor in its decision to choose Firebird.

“Our cultures are similar and we can relate to their way of doing business which is in many ways like ours, it’s relatable and personal and built on trust. They know that we deliver innovation and are assured that we are ahead of the curve on environmental obligations and European regulatory standards.”

Thomas Koubaros, engineering manager from Thermogroup, added: “We’re proud to do business and partner with our Irish supplier Firebird. It was no easy task to design and deliver on the very many permutations and outputs that we require for our market and they exceeded our expectations. We greatly value our relationship with Firebird and even have the Cork hurling jerseys to prove it.”

With a clear focus on renewables and sustainability, Firebird has invested heavily in developing products with increased fuel efficiency, reduced emissions and products that use more renewable and sustainable fuel sources.

“We pride ourselves on our innovation and quality but our key differentiator is how we have the most technologically advanced and energy-efficient heating options on the market,” said Mark Doyle. “We design and manufacture every single part here in the Gaeltacht, and all of our innovations comply with all EU regulations.

“We pushed the boundaries on renewable energy to become the only manufacturer of boilers in Europe with Nitrogen Oxide (NO͓͓) emissions to below 60mg/kWhr, halving the European limit of 120mg/kWhr. We have the most efficient boiler on the market.”

While very much a global company recognised for its technical expertise, Firebird's reputation is also firmly founded on generations of service to its customers in the Irish market.

“All of our products are backed up with a knowledgeable and experienced customer service team that are always just a phone call away,” said Mark Doyle. “Having all of the products developed in-house means that knowledgeable and experienced technicians are always on hand to provide installation support and a trusted back-up after-sales support when needed.”

Meanwhile, Mark's views on the potential benefits to Ireland of conversion to HVO is shared by OFTEC, the boiler registration body for Ireland and the UK.

There is a cost to moving away from fossil fuels. While HVO is twice the price of kerosene, roughly €1 versus 50c per litre, businesses and homeowners all over the world are converting. For an average house, that could translate to around €300/€500 extra in annual fuel costs.

“We're here at Firebird for 42 years and we want the business to be around for another 42 years and more. We want to do things for the right reasons, set a good example,” said Mark Doyle. “HVO is being used all over the UK, by businesses, in transport and in homes.

“I want the boiler in my own home to have a carbon-free footprint, so I converted our boiler to HVO. It's fairly easy. You take the kerosene out of the boiler and you retrofit the device to the existing boiler. I'm saying €400 for the conversion, but it could be as little as €200.”