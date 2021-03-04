Caulfield McCarthy's new tech aims to boost online sales in its  Munster SuperValu stores

Caulfield McCarthy has boosted the online sales potential of its three SuperValu stores in Waterford, Kilkenny and Bandon, Co Cork, in a new €200,000 deal with tech solutions provider Datapac.

Caulfield McCarthy employs 300 people across its three Munster stores. Datapac's new digital transformation is part of Caulfield’s overall tech-led business strategy. It’s targeting 25% year-on-year growth in online sales, while also investing in improving in-store technologies, such as self-checkout tills and electronic shelf edge labels.