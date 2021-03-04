Caulfield McCarthy's new tech aims to boost online sales in its  Munster SuperValu stores

Caulfield McCarthy has boosted the online sales potential of its three SuperValu stores in Waterford, Kilkenny and Bandon, Co Cork, in a new €200,000 deal with tech solutions provider Datapac.
Caulfield McCarthy employs 300 people across its three Munster stores. Datapac's new digital transformation is part of Caulfield’s overall tech-led business strategy. It’s targeting 25% year-on-year growth in online sales, while also investing in improving in-store technologies, such as self-checkout tills and electronic shelf edge labels.
Michael O’Mahony, director of finance, Caulfield McCarthy Group, said: “The tech world moves quickly and at Caulfield McCarthy, we wanted to put technology at the forefront of our business strategy. We are investing in a continued journey to facilitate new and better ways of working and cloud is a huge enabler of this.
“All investment is done from the perspective of our employees and customers. With access to the right information at the right time and from anywhere they need, our staff are now well equipped to satisfy our customers’ needs and uphold and enhance the SuperValu brand.”
The new tech infrastructure includes collaborative platforms like Microsoft Teams and SharePoint. Employees can access information from the shop floor, office or remotely. New cloud-based services like Microsoft Office 365 and Windows Azure are now available across the organisation.
Datapac also implemented a new unified communications solution, replacing traditional landlines with a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system. Datapac also enhanced the organisation’s security with an upgraded firewall and anti-virus solution, and is responsible for the ongoing proactive management of its IT, which includes managed print, document, backup and disaster-recovery services.