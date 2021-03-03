Cairn Homes profits and revenues fall due to Covid

Plans to commence construction on seven new sites this year
A Computer-generated image showing the Ballybrack Greenway at the planned new housing development at Castletreasure near Douglas. Picture: Cairn Homes Ltd.

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 13:37
Alan Healy

Revenues and profits at Irish building company Cairn Homes fell last year due to the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The company completed the sale of 743 homes compared to 1,080 in 2019. As a result, revenues fell to €261.9m from €453.3 in 2019. However, Cairn said it plans to achieve up to 1,050 sales this year assuming their construction sites can reopen on April 6.

Speaking to investors yesterday the company said demand for homes will continue to outstrip supply given the overall fall in new home commencements due to Covid combined with record levels of household savings and a 34% increase in mortgage approvals.

Co-founder and CEO Michael Stanley said they plan to commence construction on seven new sites this year and aim to expand their footprint outside the greater Dublin area beginning construction on housing development at Castletreasure near Douglas in Cork which has planning permission for 450 homes.

"Notwithstanding the disruption caused to our business since March 2020, Cairn is now firmly back on our growth agenda and our operational focus is firmly set on scaling our business," Mr Stanley said.

Despite the continued shortage of homes, the builder said he has not seen signs f significant prices increases this year. "I think we are seeing some moderate inflation but I am not seeing any evidence in new homes of any level of extreme inflation. Across our business last year the increase was just 2% and we are not seeing any evidence of it being higher at this stage."

