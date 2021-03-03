Cairn Homes profits and revenues fall due to Covid

Revenues and profits at Irish building company Cairn Homes fell last year due to the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The company completed the sale of 743 homes compared to 1,080 in 2019. As a result, revenues fell to €261.9m from €453.3 in 2019. However, Cairn said it plans to achieve up to 1,050 sales this year assuming their construction sites can reopen on April 6.