Donohoe hails €138m sale of Goodbody to AIB as good for the bank, the broker, and seller Fexco

Broker Goodbody has been bought by the Government-owned AIB for a gross €138m, in a deal fashioned to preserve the cap on top bankers' pay, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said.

The acquisition had been delayed as the Government worked on a structure to keep Goodbody, which operates in an industry where employees are paid performance bonuses, at arm's length from the Government's majority-owned AIB, where the pay cap applies.