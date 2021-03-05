Irish chocolate with a French twist

One of Kerry’s most impressive small businesses, Lorge Chocolatier, took its place among the finalists of this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

Founded by Benoit Lorge in Kenmare, the company supplies a wide range of chocolates and confectionery to gourmet shops, including handmade truffles, bars, nougat and hot chocolate powder.

It has two retail stores, one of which incorporates the factory where its beautiful products are made and the company also ships confectionery worldwide through its website www.lorge.ie

And, it all began for Benoit back in 2003 when, as a pastry chef in Sheen Falls Lodge, he offered to make some chocolate to raise funds for a local group that was trying to raise money for a playground… “I've been here in Kenmare for the last 22 years years; I started out as a pastry chef in Sheen Falls Lodge,” Benoit told the Irish Examiner.

Chocolatier Benoit Lorge preparing Chocolate Easter Eggs in his country workshop, Lorge, in Bonane on the N71 between Kenmare and Glengarriffe. Picture: Don MacMonagle

“One winter I asked if I could use the kitchen to produce chocolate for a charity event that was raising funds to build a playground and it all took off from there.”

And, in the intervening years, the business has gone from strength to strength.

Benoit renovated the old post office in Bonane and has an open kitchen and retail outlet there.

He operates his production kitchen from Kenmare Business Park and has a second retail outlet in Kenmare town.

His Chocolate courses are much sought after by professional chefs and he holds fun classes for children and groups.

“Classes are limited to four people per class and this allows for a very hands on experience; this makes the course an ideal way to learn about the art of chocolate making as a hobby, for fun or as a career choice going forward,” he added.

“We combine theory, practical study and chocolate tastings only using fine quality chocolate.

“Our courses for children and adults are very popular.”

While Benoit admits that he strives for perfection using the best quality raw materials available, he is also very committed to environmental sustainability and the ethical sourcing of raw materials.

“The cocoa beans come from Mexico and Venezuela for the dark chocolate and the milk chocolate beans come from Ghana and the Ivory Coast,” he added.

“My chocolate supplier makes our blends and I create the bars, truffles, etc from that.

“We also use whisky from the local distillery; sea salt from Castletownbere and seaweed from Glengarriff.”

He says too that there is even more demand for his chocolate now because of Brexit and Covid-19.

Chocolatier Benoit Lorge working on his chocolate box. Picture: Don MacMonagle.

“There is much more demand now for chocolate; Brexit has forced people to buy more Irish produce and there is a demand for locally produced food now, particularly since Covid-19 struck,” he said.

“People have really come out and supported local businesses; we had a very busy Christmas and we saw that people were more than willing to order from Irish websites.

“I love it here - I would never move; the beauty of the lake and the mountain surrounding us here is a source of inspiration to me.”