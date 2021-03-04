Award winning calibrations company in the heart of Cork

Co Cork business, Complete Calibrations, was one of the finalists in this year’s National Enterprise Awards which took place virtually on February 11 last.

Founded in 2006 by Darren O’Sullivan BSc (Hons), Complete Calibrations is an award- winning ISO17025 accredited calibration company, specialising in the calibration and supply of test weights to all industries (INAB scope: 370C).

The company’s growth led to a decision to move to specialised premises in 2014.

“Suitable premises were secured in Little Island and following over a year of upgrades to the premises the company relocated in 2016,” Darren added.

Over the next few years, with the help of LEO South Cork, the Cork man was able to design and build Robotic Mass Comparators (RMCs) to allow his laboratory to operate 24/7 before commencing global sales of the RMCs.

Due to the negative effects that Covid-19 had on sales the company pushed their offering further by bringing a copy of their mass calibration laboratory to market.

Named the Calibration POD, it is a fully functioning mass calibration laboratory which can be installed on customers sites around the world.

The temperature of the POD is controlled to 20+/-0.5 o C and humidity to 50%+/-5%.

It is equipped with robots to calibrate the weights and software to allow for ease of operation.

The PODs can operate under Complete Calibrations accreditation to allow for a fast and easy start-up. It is aimed at businesses that wish to calibrate test weights anywhere in the world.

The standard POD has the potential to calibrate up to 50,000 weights annually.

Complete Calibrations have plans to substantially increase its workforce as sales increase.

“I have been working with LEO South Cork since I established my first company in 2006,” added Darren.

“The support they offer with regards to courses, mentoring, networking…. has helped me immensely to start trading on a global market.

“I would recommend that anyone starting or wanting to grow their business to contact LEO.”

Meanwhile, after graduating from CIT with a degree in physics and instrumentation, Darren worked as an automation/calibration engineer for three years before setting up his own company.

“After a couple of years of trading I contacted LEO for financial and soft supports to help develop my first product, an industrial food thermometer,” he continued.

“This thermometer has been selling now for many years; the help LEO provided combined with the experience of developing a new product and bringing it to market has allowed me to keep growing my businesses and products”.