Knockanore Farmhouse Cheese wins big at National Enterprise Awards

Knockanore Farmhouse Cheese in Waterford - which was supported by the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) - took home the Brexit Ready award at this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

The award was presented to the company for excelling in its preparation for Brexit in light of the fact that it would have created specific challenges for it.

The raw milk artisan cheddar cheese producer’s response to Brexit has seen the business actually grow on the back of the UK leaving the EU because of its ability to access new markets.

Founded by Eamonn and Patricia Lonergan, the west Waterford company produces a variety of hard-pressed mature farmhouse cheeses, using raw milk, that includes red and white cheddars, as well as the famous Oakwood smoked cheddar.

With a 170-strong top-class pedigree Friesian milking herd, Mr Lonergan’s USP is a top-quality cheese, made from raw milk from a single herd.

Knockanore Farmhouse Cheese range in Co Waterford. Picture: Patrick Browne.

Knockanore Farmhouse Cheese products are sold via distributors to major retail chains, independent retailers, and the food service sector in Ireland as well as to customers in UK, Europe, UAE, and US.

“We were up against some great innovative companies, so it really was a huge vote of confidence to receive the Brexit Ready award,” said Mr Lonregan.

“While many view Brexit as a challenge, we saw it as an opportunity.”

Nearly two-thirds of all the cheese imported to Ireland comes from the UK and Brexit led to supply chain disruption.

“We seized on that opportunity by creating new ranges of the particularly popular UK blended cheeses such as crumble style cheeses similar to Wensleydale and a naturally smoked pasteurised cheddar as a possible substitute to the famous English ‘Applewood’ to fill that new gap in the Irish market,” continued Mr Lonergan.

“It’s not just Ireland that is experiencing the consequences of Brexit...the same supply issues are being experienced across Europe and further afield.

“That gave us the impetus to develop new products and new markets in areas such as Lithuania, Germany and France.

“For us, Brexit has been about turning a negative into a huge positive.”

Meanwhile, Richie Walsh, Head of Enterprise at Waterford’s LEO pointed to the “challenging” year that has been for small businesses in Ireland.

“It has been a challenging year for small businesses, so this is a momentous accomplishment for Eamonn and his team,” Mr Walsh added.

“Throughout the years Eamonn has innovated, evolved, and enhanced his product offering.

“For many businesses Brexit has been a huge stumbling block, but in Eamonn’s case, his forward planning, vision and determination to overcome obstacles has seen him grow his business, his customer base and his export markets, while not losing sight of the company’s integrity and traditional values.

“Knowing Eamonn, this accolade will only spur him on to looking at ways to further advance his business, develop more new artisan cheese ranges and proactively explore new markets.

“LEO Waterford is looking forward to continuing to support Knockanore Farmhouse Cheese in its endeavours to grow and thrive.”