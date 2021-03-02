'That people are now accustomed to shopping online has helped a lot'

In 2014, Limerick woman Leonie Lynch was running on empty.

Weaning her daughter had left her exhausted and busier than ever.

She was completely nutrient deficient and was looking for something that was nutritious, delicious and super easy, but she couldn’t find it.

So, she decided to produce the product herself.

She now owns and runs www.juspy.com which produces a wholesome, tasty and nutritious collagen powder blend for busy, health-conscious people.

Juspy is made with natural ingredients and has no refined sugar, stabilisers or additives - “just lots of goodness” added Leonie.

“It’s four years now since I had an idea for a post-natal recovery drink.”

She went to New Frontiers - Ireland’s national entrepreneur development programme for early-stage startups - with her idea, and through product development with Teagasc “a really healthy, amazing tasting chocolate drink which was initially targeted at new mothers, was produced”.

“We produced it on a small scale in conjunction with Teagasc between 2018 and 2019 but during that time I discovered very quickly that being on your own with a low budget and a fresh product made marketing and distributing very difficult.”

As a result, Leonie “took stock” of things in May 2019 and returned to her original idea which was a healthy drink in powdered form.

She went on to spend another 10 months reformulating Juspy as a powder and it was brought to market in January 2020.

She was ready to relaunch at WellFest in May but when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March she was forced to postpone the event until October.

And, since October her product has been flying off the virtual shelves, literally.

“I was very lucky because I was set up for e-Commerce, through my website www.juspy.com and because of that was able to start trading straight away,” said Leonie.

“The product sold out online two weeks ago!”.

Meanwhile, Leonie is a one-woman show doing everything herself from producing and marketing Juspy to the packaging and distribution end of the business.

“The fact that people have become accustomed to shopping online over the past year has also helped me a lot,” she continued.

She is focusing now on business expansion and selling and distributing Juspy overseas.

“I’m focusing on exporting the product in Europe and the UK this year and building the brand online - and I’m very happy with the way in which everything is progressing,” she continued.

“Last year I connected with the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) here in Limerick and Chris Clancy had my back from day one.

“I was able to get a feasibility study grant which was really helpful to the business and to be honest I couldn’t have relaunched the business without LEO because I was broke at that stage and they had faith in the product and a lot of belief in me...thank God I didn’t let them down.”