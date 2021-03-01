Aer Lingus places 129 Shannon staff on unpaid leave

Aer Lingus is to place all its staff at it's Shannon Airport base on unpaid leave.

The airline said no Aer Lingus flights have operated to or from the airport since April 5

"Aer Lingus has concluded that it is not sustainable to continue to roster staff to the current levels when there is no work available," the company said in a statement. "As a result, Aer Lingus has had to take the decision to place all 129 inflight service and ground operations staff in Shannon on temporary unpaid lay-off.

The temporary layoffs will remain in effect until June 7 but could be extended. Over a year ago, Aer Lingus announced plans to grow Shannon Airport traffic by 20% with two new based aircraft and new services to Barcelona and Paris.

However, the pandemic has resulted in a massive reduction in flight numbers. On Friday Aer Lingus’s published results showing the airline recorded a loss of €361m last year, the largest in the airline's history.

Aer Lingus said a clear exit plan was required from the current restrictions. "This will enable the restoration of Ireland’s connectivity as quickly as possible and ensure that the economy is supported to deliver the recovery that will be vital for the country."

"Government should engage proactively with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure that this plan is put in place," the airline said.

Trade union Fórsa said the announcement was devastating for the staff and for the region.

"Fórsa has previously warned that thousands of jobs dependent on aviation could be lost permanently unless the Government acts to support the sector though a second summer of inactivity caused by Covid-related travel restrictions."

"Today’s developments illustrate that Fórsa’s warnings on the future of aviation need to be taken seriously and acted upon. The sector plays a crucial role in both our national and regional economies," the union said.

Commenting on the decision by Aer Lingus a spokesperson for Shannon Group said: “Aer Lingus is a valued customer of Shannon Airport and from our ongoing discussions with the company, we know they remain committed to Shannon. We feel for staff facing temporary lay-off."

"It is really unfortunate that the current travel restrictions and the continued uncertainty on when these will be lifted, make it impossible for airlines to recommence services."

Fianna Fáil Seanad Spokesperson on Transport, Senator Timmy Dooley said it represented another body blow to the Mid-West aviation and tourism sector.

The Clare senator said it showed “a very short-sighted approach” by Aer Lingus in failing to recognise the loyalty of its staff.

"It is really disappointing that Aer Lingus are treating their loyal staff in such a manner - they have remained loyal to the brand over the years and it’s a foolhardy move to force them onto social welfare for the next three months. Aer Lingus should think of the long-term damage to the brand by this action.” Senator Dooley added that the Government needs to do “much more” for the tourism and aviation sector.

Last month, it was revealed the airline secured a €150m three-year loan through the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

Speaking in the Dáil last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Aer Lingus “will not be allowed to fail” and said the Government is in ongoing discussions with the airline to see what it can do to make sure the airline “survives the pandemic and is there to enable connectivity whenever we can get flying again.”