New media company BiggerStage launches to develop original Irish productions 

A new media company aiming to develop and attract television productions to Ireland has launched today led by the former managing director of Virgin Media television.

BiggerStage wants to use the country's wide range of production talent and skills to take take part in the global audio-visual market boom estimated to be worth over €100bn.

The media production company will also develop and represent broadcasting and entertainment talent as well as develop commercial partnerships with industry stakeholders ad brands.

BiggerStage CEO Pat Kiely, former managing director of Virgin Media televisions, will be joined by Sean O’Riordan, formerly of the BBC and London based Betty, part of All3Media, Jamie Macken from the advertising agency Core and RTÉ and the founder of Outlaw Management, Jane Russell.

Speaking today at the company's launch, Mr Kiely, said global demand for quality entertainment has never been higher and the production company aims to showcase the best of Ireland's talent and abilities.

"Ireland can play a bigger part in creating and producing world-class programming for the international market. Global demand for quality content has never been so high and BiggerStage will offer a unique approach, showcasing Ireland’s capabilities across TV production, format creation and talent development.

“As a country, we enjoy so many benefits that are hugely attractive to international programme makers. We also have an abundance of talent across the media industry that can fuel the demands of the major networks and streamers for whom popular content remains king. In joining some of the dots across our three pillars of activity, we hope we can play our part in helping Irish talent play on a bigger stage,” he said.

The four founder s bring a wealth of experience including unscripted television and documentary production, partnership funding, media campaigns and talent management.

Headquartered in Dublin, BiggerStage is to open a UK officer later this month and is in talks to establish an industry presence in the US as well.







