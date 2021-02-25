Woodie's owner Grafton 'cautious' over revenue outlook ahead of construction reopening clarity

Woodie’s DIY owner and construction supply group Grafton has said it is cautious about its revenue prospects for the first half of this year but should be able to recover lost sales volumes if construction sites are allowed to reopen in April.

Chief executive Gavin Slark said the group was “fairly confident” over its first-half prospects, but was cautious about the “unknown”, with the worst-case scenario being a further wave of Covid infections, lockdowns and business closures.