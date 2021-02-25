Lufthansa to commence twice-weekly Cork-Frankfurt flight in June

German airline Lufthansa is to commence a twice-weekly Cork to Frankfurt service this summer connecting the two cities for the first time in eighteen years.

Operated by Lufthansa CityLine, the airline fly a Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft with 75 seats offering two flights per week on Monday and Friday commencing on June 25. The flight will depart Frankfurt Airport at 15.40 local time, arriving at Cork Airport at 16.45. The flight will depart Cork at 17.25 landing in Frankfurt at 20.30 local time, a flight time of two hours and five minutes.