VHI to increase premiums by 3% 

Vhi is to increase its prices for a second time in less than a year with premiums to rise by an average of 3% from April 1.

Ireland's largest health insurer said the price increase is necessary as the cost of healthcare is increasing due to the extra infection controls caused by Covid-19 and increased access to new drugs and procedures.

The increase comes despite insurance claims falling last year as a result of the reduced access to healthcare because of the pandemic. The Vhi said it waived premiums for customers on two separate occasions over the last 12 months returning €265m to customers.

It is the second price increase in less that a year with an average increase of 2% imposed last March.

“Despite the fact that claims were down in 2020, the cost of delivering care to those who avail of it, continues to rise," Declan Moran, Director, Marketing and Business Development said.

"There will be significant pent-up demand across all parts of the healthcare system and we need to look to the future to ensure that we can deliver that care to customers, not just this year but over the next number of years."

Vhi said they were aware some customers would experience a price increase having just received money back but said pricing and waivers were determined by "different factors".

"Premium waivers are informed by historic behaviour. We look back on the claims experience and where claims are below what we forecast, we return value to our customers," Mr Moran said.

"Pricing looks forward and anticipates future healthcare needs and related claims costs."

Health insurance consultant Dermot Goode said the price increase will cost a family of two adults and two children an extra €87 per year on a mid-level plan such as the VHI One Plan Family or up to €224 on a dated plan such as the Family Plan Plus Level 1.

"This latest price increase isn’t surprising given the upward pressure on claims costs that we’re hearing from all insurers across the board," he said.

"Older members on some of the dated plans can expect to pay more as a result of this increase. For example, the Health Plus Extra (old B Options) will increase by €159 per adult which is an extra 6%. The Health Plus Premium (old Plan D) will increase by €266 per adult which is an increase of approximately 7.4%."