Ribena ditches plastic straws on cartons for paper alternative

Ribena is ending its use of plastic straws after a successful trial of paper alternatives on its drinks cartons, it has said.

After the trial in Tesco stores, brand owner Suntory Beverage and Food GB&I (SBF GB&I), said it was now making the 100% recyclable paper alternative available on every carton.

The company said the move would save up to 16 tonnes of plastic from being produced per year.

Following the trial, Ribena has further strengthened the bendable paper straw, which has to pierce the hole into the carton, and the new on-pack straws will start to be on cartons from this month, with full rollout by April, the firm said.

The straw wrappers are still plastic, but the company said it was continuing to work on a hygienic solution from alternative materials that would stand up to the rigours of being in fridges and carried around in rucksacks.

Jo Padwick, transformation manager at SBF GB&I, said: “It is great to see our years of hard work getting such positive reviews from Ribena drinkers.

“We have taken into account all of the feedback to help us improve the new paper straw that is now being launched on the range across all stores.

“Saying goodbye to the final plastic straw is a great step on our journey towards 100% sustainable packaging by 2030.”