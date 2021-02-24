Ribena ditches plastic straws on cartons for paper alternative

Ribena ditches plastic straws on cartons for paper alternative

A Ribena carton with a paper straw (Transcend Packaging)

Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 19:13
Emily Beament, PA Environment Correspondent

Ribena is ending its use of plastic straws after a successful trial of paper alternatives on its drinks cartons, it has said.

After the trial in Tesco stores, brand owner Suntory Beverage and Food GB&I (SBF GB&I), said it was now making the 100% recyclable paper alternative available on every carton.

The company said the move would save up to 16 tonnes of plastic from being produced per year.

Following the trial, Ribena has further strengthened the bendable paper straw, which has to pierce the hole into the carton, and the new on-pack straws will start to be on cartons from this month, with full rollout by April, the firm said.

The straw wrappers are still plastic, but the company said it was continuing to work on a hygienic solution from alternative materials that would stand up to the rigours of being in fridges and carried around in rucksacks.

Jo Padwick, transformation manager at SBF GB&I, said: “It is great to see our years of hard work getting such positive reviews from Ribena drinkers.

“We have taken into account all of the feedback to help us improve the new paper straw that is now being launched on the range across all stores.

“Saying goodbye to the final plastic straw is a great step on our journey towards 100% sustainable packaging by 2030.”

Read More

Glanbia chief: 'No rumblings' of shareholder activism as food giant seeks return to growth

More in this section

Pandemic forces popular Waterford boutique to move online only Pandemic forces popular Waterford boutique to move online only
Glanbia chief: 'No rumblings' of shareholder activism as food giant seeks return to growth Glanbia chief: 'No rumblings' of shareholder activism as food giant seeks return to growth
Elon Musk Awarded With Axel Springer Award In Berlin BMW jibe shows growing confidence of passing out Tesla in electric cars       
ribenapa-sourceplace: uk
Lloyds bank Bounce Back Loans

Lloyds profit drops by nearly three-quarters after Covid-19 hit

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices