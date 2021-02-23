Pandemic forces popular Waterford boutique to move online only

One of the south east’s best-established fashion boutiques, Redlane in Tramore, has announced it is closing its physical store and moving online only.

Owner Catherine Keighery has cited the pandemic as the key reason behind the move, with it being almost a year since it last opened its doors.

Covid-19 has seen “the rulebook of retail completely re-written almost overnight”, said Ms Keighery when speaking on the decision, adding that social distancing restrictions, rules, complying with health-and-safety regulations and the “complete elimination of the joy of experiential shopping for the customer” left her with no other choice.

“It was extremely hard to close the doors of Redlane Boutique last March and to remain completely closed for the best part of a year now. I am grateful for the fact that redlane.ie was already established and we were able to move our focus entirely to online sales and for the support, we’ve received from our customers.

“I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to run a business in such a beautiful building in my hometown with an exceptional team for the past 16 years.” According to research conducted by Wolfgang Digital’s latest Irish E-commerce report, the retail sector grew by 159% in 2020, compared to average growth of 32% in the previous two years.

“People who had never shopped online before have now changed their behaviour and they are now doing so,” said Ms Keighery. “All of the consumer research is showing that a reverse in this behaviour will be very slow if it even happens at all. Consumers are now more likely to keep the behaviours they’ve adopted amid lockdowns, such as more online shopping and fewer shop visits.”

Chief executive of Retail Excellence Ireland, Duncan Graham, said the body had seen a number of retailers face hard decisions as the latest lockdown has continued. “There were retailers who were able to make it through January having put money away, and maybe having been able to benefit from easing of restrictions earlier, but these retailers are now having to make critical decisions on their future.”

He added: “There has been a big shift in retail over the past year but this shift towards online was expected to take five years - not nine months.”

Redlane’s early adoption of e-commerce would set it in good stead, Mr Graham said, but other retailers would need Government support to make similar transitions, as “moving online is not like flicking a switch”.

Unfortunately, added Catherine Keighery, with continued uncertainty, “retailers simply cannot afford to be in a ‘wait-and-see mode’” and so she has decided to focus on maintaining and growing her business online.

She encouraged people to support Irish businesses and added that she felt she making the right decision for the future of the business: “We’ve proven over the past year that we can still deliver excellent customer service online and with our focus now 100% on our online boutique, we can continue to improve on that service for which we’re known.” “While Redlane will no longer be at The Cross in Tramore I intend to keep Redlane.ie HQ in Tramore and hopefully grow the business further,” Ms Keighery said.

“It’s the end of an era and it’s sad but we have to move with the times and transition our business online for it to weather the storm.”