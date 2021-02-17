Ford to go fully-electric in Europe by 2030

Ford will sell only electric cars in Europe by 2030.

The US manufacturer announced all its cars and vans will have an electric or plug-in hybrid option by mid-2024, before its cars go pure electric by the end of the decade.

It stopped short of setting a date for when it will stop selling diesel-fuelled commercial vehicles but said two-thirds of sales are “expected” to be pure electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030.

The firm is investing $22bn (€18 billion) in developing electric technology over the next four years.

This will include an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Cologne, Germany.

Ford is the fourth most popular car brand in Ireland, following Volkswagen, Toyota and Hyundai.

This will include an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Cologne, Germany.

Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe, said: “We are charging into an all-electric future in Europe with expressive new vehicles and a world-class connected customer experience.”

Jaguar Land Rover announced on Monday that Jaguar will only offer electric-powered vehicles from 2025.