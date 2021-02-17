Ford to go fully-electric in Europe by 2030

Ford is the fourth most popular car brand in Ireland, following Volkswagen, Toyota and Hyundai.
Ford to go fully-electric in Europe by 2030

The firm is investing $22bn (€18 billion) in developing electric technology over the next four years.

Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 12:55
Neil Lancefield and Greg Murphy

Ford will sell only electric cars in Europe by 2030.

The US manufacturer announced all its cars and vans will have an electric or plug-in hybrid option by mid-2024, before its cars go pure electric by the end of the decade.

It stopped short of setting a date for when it will stop selling diesel-fuelled commercial vehicles but said two-thirds of sales are “expected” to be pure electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030.

This will include an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Cologne, Germany.

Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe, said: “We are charging into an all-electric future in Europe with expressive new vehicles and a world-class connected customer experience.”

Jaguar Land Rover announced on Monday that Jaguar will only offer electric-powered vehicles from 2025.


