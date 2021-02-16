Aircoach retains most of its staff during the Covid-19 crisis           

Passenger numbers on the private bus operator plummeted by more than 90% in the past year due to the pandemic
Aircoach managing director: Dervla McKay said Aircoach 'ground to a halt in March 2020'.

Tue, 16 Feb, 2021
Gordon Deegan

Passenger numbers on private bus operator Aircoach plummeted by more than 90% in the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, its managing director said. 

Managing director Dervla McKay said Aircoach, along with the majority of Ireland’s private coach and bus companies, “ground to a halt in March 2020" as the pandemic hit hard.

She said the current level 5 restrictions and strict controls on international travel have put the Aircoach business in a difficult position in the short term. 

She was speaking after new accounts showed profits fell by more than 21% to €3.7m for the 2020 financial year, which ended just before the onset of the worst effects of the crisis, as revenues fell to €29.3m from €30.2m in the previous year.    

According to directors for Aircoach, Last Passive Ltd, the final part of the financial year to the end of March 2020 was hit hard by Covid-19 by significantly reducing passenger numbers on all routes.

Providing an update on the business performance, Ms McKay said it had tapped all relevant Government supports and had kept on most of its staff but that its finances remained "extremely difficult”.

“In addition to Government support we are also being provided with financial assistance from our parent company First Group,” Ms McKay said. 

“We continue to provide travel for essential journeys and look forward to welcoming more of our customers back later on in 2021,” she said. 

