Teneo announces major expansion through acquisition of Deloitte's restructuring arm

Irish business advisory firm Teneo has announced a major expansion as it gets set to acquire the restructuring services business of Deloitte UK.

The move will see it employing close to 1,100 staff in the coming months.

Headed up by Tipperary businessman Declan Kelly, the agreement with Deloitte is the fifth acquisition by Teneo since January 2020.

The Restructuring Services business of Deloitte UK - comprising more than 250 people including 27 partners - is expected to add specialist expertise in distressed restructuring and insolvency to Teneo’s existing advisory capabilities in management consulting, risk, strategic communications, public affairs, investor relations, capital advice, talent and executive search.

“We are delighted to welcome Deloitte’s UK restructuring team to Teneo as we strengthen our worldwide consulting capabilities,” said Mr Kelly said.

“The combination of the UK’s best-distressed restructuring specialists with our existing advisory expertise will reinforce and extend Teneo’s position as the world’s leading CEO advisory firm.

“Teneo intends to use this acquisition to build a global restructuring practice leveraging our existing capabilities in the US as well as through further M&A and organic growth.”

Daniel Butters, Head of Deloitte’s UK Restructuring Services Business, is expected to become Head of Restructuring at the company. “We are very excited to join Teneo and believe that this is the perfect home for our partners and people,” Mr Butters said.