Covid app firm secures new investment

The Waterford tech firm who developed Covid tracker phone apps for Ireland, Scotland and a number of US States has secured a multi-million investment from Columbia Capital to support market penetration into North America and Europe.

Headquartered in Tramore, NearForm develops software to help corporate and public sector companies scale their platforms. The company produced a working prototype of the Covid tracing app in just ten days and helped the Irish Government deploy it publicly within four months. With the support of the state, their code is now being used for free by public health authorities all over the world including Northern Ireland, Scotland, New Zealand and the US states of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Outside of Covid, the firm counts Walmart, IBM and Condé Nast amongst their clients.