Kerry Group considering options for its dairy business

Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 08:27

Food and ingredients giant Kerry Group profits fell by 11.7% last year to €797.2m due to the impact of Covid-19. 

The company said there was a strong recovery since April 2020 with a return to volume growth of 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 

Performance in Taste & Nutrition continued to improve through the year and returned to volume growth in the fourth quarter, while performance in Consumer Foods improved with a very strong finish to the year.

The company's CEO Edmond Scanlon said Kerry Group is undertaking a strategic review of its dairy business in Britain and Ireland, which may lead to a transaction in the coming months.

The review would consider dairy production and consumer food assets with an annual revenue of around €900m, Mr Scanlon said in an interview.

"We're taking a stand back and doing a strategic review. Evaluating several options. One of those options could lead to a transaction but may not lead to a transaction," he said, adding the process could take several months and may not conclude until the second half of the year.

