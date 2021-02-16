Cork Cybersecurity firm to expand hiring 30 new staff

Company is responding to the continued growth in cloud services
Minister Simon Coveney joined Smarttech247's CEO and founder Ronan Murphy (right) and General Manager Raluca Saceanu (left), as the company announced it's creating 30 new jobs in Cork. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan

Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 07:00
Alan Healy

Cybersecurity firm Smarttech 247 is to expand its operations in Cork with plans to hire 30 more staff in response to the growth in cloud services.

The Cork headquartered firm is investing in threat intelligence and R&D capabilities to keep pace with the expanding threat landscape. The firm is working on new products for launch this year and recruits from this round of hiring will support this plan and help grow its customer base.

The new positions are across finance, international sales, business analysis, marketing and HR. All of the roles will be based at the company’s Cork offices and the company is facilitating remote working according to public health guidelines. 

General Manager at Smarttech247, Raluca Saceanu said they continue to invest and build capability to enable their clients to have the best security systems, now and into the future. 

"Our focus now is to build on our current service offering and bring expert solutions to market in support of this expansion. I’m so proud to be able to say that, despite the ongoing global challenges, Smarttech247 has emerged from 2020 on track and ready to expand," she said.

The company's founder and CEO, Ronan Murphy said the company has earned a reputation as a trusted provider and market leader. "We have exciting plans for 2021 that will allow us to innovate further in the infosec world for our customers and this recruitment drive is the first step. I’m looking forward to welcoming our new team members."

Marking the expansion plans, the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said new cybersecurity jobs were welcome news in challenging times.

"The Smarttech247 story is a great example of what can be achieved with the combined ambition and talent of an Irish firm. It’s been inspirational to see their international growth and achievements, thanks to hard work and determination at all levels in the company. I wish them luck with this recruitment round, and in all their exciting plans for 2021”.

