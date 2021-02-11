Listowel races owner loses appeal for tax exemption 

One of the country’s best-known racecourses has been refused a tax exemption available to sports bodies over its failure to demonstrate that its sole purpose is the promotion of horse racing.
The operators of Listowel Racecourse have lost their challenge before the Tax Appeals Commission to a decision by Revenue to refuse their application for the exemption granted to sports bodies.
A ruling published by the TAC, which did not publicly identify the north Kerry racecourse, showed Listowel Race Company failed to satisfy the criteria set out in legislation to avail of the exemption in a case that could have set a precedent for the country’s 25 other racecourses if it had been successful.
Under the Taxes Consolidation Act 1997, the exemption may be granted to a sports body whose sole purpose is to promote its sport.
The racecourse pointed out the exemption is granted to a sports body involved in “athletic or amateur games or sports” and that horse racing was “indisputably” a sport.
It said horse racing was an athletic sport with two athletes –a jockey and a horse – which entitled it to the exemption. The company acknowledged that horse racing might be considered an industry but argued so was soccer and rugby.