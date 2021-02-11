Sales of Jameson whiskey increase 3%

Strong sales across the US and UK
Sales of Jameson whiskey increase 3%

The pandemic continues to present challenging business conditions for our partners in hospitality, the on-trade and global travel retail.

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 08:08
Alan Healy

Irish Distillers has reported a solid start to the financial year with sales of its flagship Jameson Whiskey increasing by 3% in the six months to the end of December.

Jameson recorded volume growth in key markets including the UK (+12%), USA (+7%), Russia (+7%) and Ireland (+4%). 

Produced in Midleton, Jameson sold 4.75 million cases, aided by sales of more than two million cases in the US. The brand also saw continued growth in emerging markets including Nigeria, India and Brazil.

Conor McQuaid, Chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers, said: “Despite an extremely difficult environment, we had a solid start to the financial year, with sales of Jameson Irish whiskey showing resilience by growing 3% in the first half of the year."

“While our results reflect increased demand in the off-trade outlets, the pandemic continues to present challenging business conditions for our partners in hospitality, the on-trade and global travel retail. We understand that it will take some time for those sectors to recover and reach pre‐pandemic growth levels, but we are optimistic for the future and confident that they will rebound and emerge even stronger than before.”

More in this section

Heineken to cut Irish staff numbers in global shake-up due to pandemic Heineken to cut Irish staff numbers in global shake-up due to pandemic
Classic Coca-Cola bottle Coca-Cola recovery hopes hanging on vaccine successes 
Boxing Day sales JD Sports boss: 1,000-job warehouse to be built in EU due to Brexit
Uber TfL legal case

Uber trials same-day parcel delivery service in parts of the UK

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices