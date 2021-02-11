Sales of Jameson whiskey increase 3%

Irish Distillers has reported a solid start to the financial year with sales of its flagship Jameson Whiskey increasing by 3% in the six months to the end of December.
Jameson recorded volume growth in key markets including the UK (+12%), USA (+7%), Russia (+7%) and Ireland (+4%).
Produced in Midleton, Jameson sold 4.75 million cases, aided by sales of more than two million cases in the US. The brand also saw continued growth in emerging markets including Nigeria, India and Brazil.
Conor McQuaid, Chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers, said: “Despite an extremely difficult environment, we had a solid start to the financial year, with sales of Jameson Irish whiskey showing resilience by growing 3% in the first half of the year."
“While our results reflect increased demand in the off-trade outlets, the pandemic continues to present challenging business conditions for our partners in hospitality, the on-trade and global travel retail. We understand that it will take some time for those sectors to recover and reach pre‐pandemic growth levels, but we are optimistic for the future and confident that they will rebound and emerge even stronger than before.”