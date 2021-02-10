Row brewing over legal costs from FBD pub insurance case

A row is brewing over the payment of legal costs arising from the landmark Covid-19 business interruption insurance court case, which ruled in favour of four pubs against insurer FBD last week.

It is understood FBD is willing to pay only part of the pubs’ legal costs, despite having been mandated by the Central Bank to cover all reasonable costs no matter what the outcome of the case.

A spokesperson for FBD said: “FBD reconfirms that we agreed to pay reasonable costs, which was communicated to the plantiffs early in proceedings."

However, the row seems to centre on the interpretation of reasonable costs.

FBD is believed to be only willing to pay so-called "party-party" costs – which are costs incurred when a plantiff’s legal team deals with the opposing side.

It is understood not to be willing to pay "party-client" costs, or prices incurred by the plaintiff from dealing with their own legal team, as well.

Such a move could see the four pubs which took the case forced to pay hundreds of thousands of euro.

The four pubs which took the test case were Sean’s Bar in Athlone and Dublin bars Lemon & Duke, Sinnotts and the Leopardstown Inn.

The High Court ruled, on Friday, that FBD – the largest Irish-owned insurer in the State – must pay out insurance cover to the four pubs for the losses and disruption to their business caused by the pandemic.

Last week’s ruling could benefit up to 1,300 pubs with the same business interruption policy with FBD.

The gross cost to FBD could be as high as €200m, according to estimates, though its own re-insurance cover potentially means a net cost of anything between €30m and €60m.

The landmark ruling is also expected to open the door to a flood of business interruption claims from a range of companies against a number of insurers.

FBD said, in the immediate aftermath of last week’s ruling, that it would begin to process claims “as quickly as possible” and is committed to paying out valid claims to holders of its public house insurance policy.

One senior publican said last week’s court ruling would be “key” to the survival of more than 1,000 pubs across the country.

“Undoubtedly, several hundred pubs would have gone to the wall had this decision gone the other way,” he said. “This is not just a lifeline for over 1,000 pubs across the country, it’s the key to their survival.”

It emerged at the weekend that

the Restaurants Association of Ireland has sent legal letters to 12 insurance companies, on behalf of more than 420 businesses, seeking pay-outs over business interruption policies.

FBD is, again, included as are the likes of AIG, Aviva, Allianz, RSA and QBE.

The association said last Sunday it was giving seven days’ notice to the insurers to make interim payments before going to the High Court for injunctive relief.

It said an estimated two-thirds of about 600 policies have legitimate claims for business interruption pay-outs.

Last week’s ruling was broadly welcomed. However, Sinn Féin warned business interruption disputes cannot be allowed become the insurance industry’s version of the tracker mortgage scandal.

The party’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty has written to Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf urging him to put in place a business interruption insurance examination, similar to the tracker mortgage probe.

“We cannot allow insurers to continue to drag their heels by refusing valid claims from small businesses that are fighting for their very survival in this pandemic,” Mr Doherty said.

“The consequences for insurers that refuse or delay payment of valid claims for business interruption should be severe, with strict enforcement and heavy financial sanctions," he said.