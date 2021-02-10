Coca-Cola recovery hopes hanging on vaccine successes 

Company depends on non-retail channels for over a third of its sales
Coca-Cola recovery hopes hanging on vaccine successes 

Coca-Cola said a return to revenue growth this year is dependent on a lifting of social restrictions.

Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 10:44
Reuters

Coca-Cola has forecast a return to organic revenue growth this year after a torrid 2020, betting vaccine rollouts across the world will encourage consumers to return to cinemas and sporting events that drive a chunk of its sales.

The company depends on non-retail channels for over a third of its sales, but the health crisis limited restaurant operations, forced cancellation of events, and kept consumers largely indoors, causing a 9% drop in organic sales last year.

“It is still early days in the vaccination process, and we’d expect to see further improvements in our business as vaccinations become more widely available over the coming months,” said chief executive James Quincey.

However, he added near-term recovery would still be impacted by the presence of the virus in most markets.

The company expects 2021 adjusted earnings to grow in the high-single digits to low-double digits and organic revenue to rise in the high-single digits.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola also warned it expects a potential liability of about $12bn (€9.89bn) in a dispute with the US internal revenue service on how much it charged foreign affiliates for the rights to make and sell Coke products abroad.

Read More

Holiday giant TUI bets on UK and German Covid recoveries to save its summer holidays

More in this section

Boxing Day sales JD Sports boss: 1,000-job warehouse to be built in EU due to Brexit
FILE PHOTO: Signage and logo are seen on an AIB bank building in Galway Bank workers union sees ‘serious issues’ in AIB job cuts plan as talks begin
Air Ambulance operator opens new hub at Shannon Airport Air Ambulance operator opens new hub at Shannon Airport
Coca-Cola recovery hopes hanging on vaccine successes 

Heineken to cut Irish staff numbers in global shake-up due to pandemic

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices