Air Ambulance operator opens new hub at Shannon Airport

The first transfer took place today bringing a patient from the Maldives to Shannon and onward to New York
Ray Mills, CEO Gainjet Ireland pictured with Suzanne O'Neill, Critical Care Flight Nurse from Newtown Nenagh Co Tipperary and Mary Considine, CEO Shannon Group. Picture: Arthur Ellis.

Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 17:15
Alan Healy

North America’s largest air ambulance operator is to establish a European hub at Shannon Airport.

Reva has partnered with Shannon based jet firm Gainjet Ireland, to establish the new venture that will employ a mix of nine aircrew and medical personnel.

The service, a first for Ireland, will use a twin-jet Hawker 800XP, fixed-wing aircraft, enabling it to fly to locations throughout Europe from its Shannon base. In addition, the Shannon base will speed up transatlantic operations between the Americas and Europe offering a quicker patient transport time.

The Shannon based plane completed its first transfer today, bringing a patient from the Maldives to Shannon and onward to New York via a second Reva aircraft.

Reva said the Shannon base will provide the company a foothold in a part of the world with fewer air-ambulance and medical transport service options, with plans for the aircraft to operate in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Gainjet Ireland is an air charter company founded in 2016, that employs 21 ground staff and 35 aircrew at its Shannon base. CEO Ray Mills said the partnership with Reva is the first service of its kind in Ireland. "I believe there is huge potential from this service and am hopeful that we will grow rapidly from our one based aircraft to three Shannon based aircraft by the end of this year.” 

Mary Considine, CEO of the Shannon Group said it was a vote of confidence that North America’s largest air ambulance service chose to invest at the airport.

"It is a tribute to Gainjet Ireland for securing the partnership with REVA and our congratulations to Ray Mills and his team at Gainjet, and the IDA who supported the company," she said.

The new service is staffed by a full-time Ireland-based crew led by Dr Aidan Murphy, a leader in pre-hospital medicine. 

