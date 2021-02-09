Shannon-based aircraft maintenance group acquires former Flybe UK facility

Shannon-based aircraft maintenance business Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG) has acquired the former aviation maintenance services operations of UK regional airline Flybe, based at Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, England.

The company has also announced the appointment of Pfizer senior HR director Eileen O'Riordan and the AAG chief executive Shane O'Neill to its board of directors.

The Shannon company provides maintenance, repair and overhaul aircraft modifications, continuous airworthiness management and aviation training services to DHL, Ryanair and Jet 2 and major aircraft lessors such as GECAS, Aer Cap and Bank of America.

In 2014, the Flybe maintenance business – known as FAS – entered a contract with Airbus to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for the RAF's fleet of A400m aircraft.

AAG chief executive Shane O'Neill said the acquisition would further enhance the group’s capabilities to service clients in the UK and Europe.

“AAG Defence Services employs 112 highly-skilled engineers and management team, of whom we look forward to working with along with our customer, Airbus."

Mr O’Neill also welcomed the appointment of Ms O’Riordan, saying her "extensive human resource experience will be invaluable at this pivotal moment" in the business as it focuses on becoming an increasingly "customer-centric and people-focused organisation”.

Acquired in April 2015 by Patrick Jordan, AAG employs 317 staff and 24 trainees at its Clare headquarters, an increase in staff numbers of almost 100 over the past five years.

The company has also taken on more than 80 apprentices in the last five years as part of its four-year aircraft maintenance programme.