Cork translation firm begins expands into UK with London office

Cork-based translation firm Translit is expanding into the UK adding a London presence to their Irish centres in Cork and Limerick.

The interpreting and translation company developed new remote translating services due to the impact of the Covid pandemic. The firm is now acting to combat any complications surrounding Brexit by offering remote translation services for UK clients.

Having acquired rivals, Instant Translation, in 2017 and, Modern Polyglots, in 2018 Translit said it is aiming to become a leading global player in interpreting and translation.

CEO Alex Chernenko moved to Ireland in 2003 and set up the company six years later. “In 2016 there were only four of us in the company, now the team is 15 and it’s growing. I am thrilled to have this opportunity to move to the UK and grow it further.

“Despite the UK leaving the EU, Translit will continue serving our existing clients there. We want to get new business and at the same time participate in local public tenders,” said Mr Chernenko.

During the lockdowns last year the company started a new interpreting training division and last month added a new remote interpreting service.

“Translit now has a presence in London and over the next few months we will be recruiting local people on the ground, that would be mainly sales and admin support staff. They will aid our expansion to the UK.”

“I set up the company intent on removing language barriers and helping people understand each other. Communicating the message and promoting understanding has been at the core of Translit with interpreting being a primary focus,” said Mr Chernenko.

Having raised finance and launched their platform the pandemic struck and interpreting went from on-site to remote. "Once we focused on remote interpreting we managed to beat our goal and we got 2,300 users of Translit.com last year.

“In April 2020, when all of the interpreters had no work, myself and the team said we would invest time into learning. We created a couple of training, educational and learning events. Our first webinar had 600 registrations and it grew from there.

“We were missing one piece of the puzzle, a system that could deliver the interpreting service. So we launched our own, Translit RSI, at the start of the year. Over 1,300 registered for the launch event.

“It has been a great start to 2021 and I am excited about what lies ahead for us.”