Consumer brands giant Unilever flags rising costs as threat to its Covid-19 recovery

Consumer goods giant Unilever has reinstated its revenue growth targets and is confident of emerging from the pandemic crisis in stronger shape, but has warned that rising costs could spoil its rebound.

Unilever — which owns a range of everyday brands from Magnum ice cream and Hellmann’s mayonnaise to Dove soap and Domestos detergent — successfully rode out Covid as consumers kept buying staples like shampoo and food seasonings during lockdowns.

However, now higher costs threaten to tarnish the group’s exit from the pandemic.

Raw material prices will probably rise more in 2021, chief financial officer Graeme Pitkethly said, sending the group's shares down by nearly 6%.

Concern about higher costs overshadowed the return of a previous sales target for annual underlying growth of 3% to 5%.

Unilever's chief executive Alan Jope’s job has gotten harder after the pandemic led to the weakest revenue growth in almost two decades last year.

The results were “underwhelming” and Unilever’s margins missed estimates on restructuring charges, said Bruno Monteyne, an analyst at Sanford C Bernstein.

Unilever also anticipates a weakening of currencies in emerging markets that have been worst hit by Covid-19, further crimping revenue growth, Mr Pitkethly said.

“We’re going to have to be at the top of our game on pricing going into 2021,” he said.

Unilever also forecast €1bn in restructuring costs this year and next.

Still, Unilever is becoming more optimistic on improving prospects for the US, China and India — three countries that account for a third of its sales.

To tap demand from higher-spending millennial shoppers, Mr Jope is also defining new priorities, including more focus on plant-based foods and high-end beauty.

Mr Jope said a stock market listing for Unilever’s tea business is a “highly likely outcome,” though Unilever is open to talks with private-equity companies that may be interested in buying it.

Unilever management said in October the company aims to separate the unit, which includes brands such as PG Tips and Lipton, by the end of this year.

Mr Jope is also prioritising the company’s e-commerce business, where revenue rose 60% last year on initiatives such as adding Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream brands to orders from pizza partners such as Domino’s.

Unilever has also been linked with a sale of a portfolio of non-core beauty brands in the US and Europe as it continues with its divestment programme.

The company is understood to be working with Credit Suisse on a potential disposal of the assets, which have combined annual sales of around $600m, according to sources.

No final decisions have been made on the size or timing of any sale.