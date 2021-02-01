British pubs group Marston's rejects €751m takeover offer      

British pubs group Marston's rejects €751m takeover offer      

Marston's has rejected a £665.8m takeover proposal from Platinum Equity Advisors, saying the offer 'very significantly undervalues' the company. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Mon, 01 Feb, 2021 - 18:17

British pub operator Marston's has rejected a £665.8m (€751m) takeover proposal from Platinum Equity Advisors, saying the offer "very significantly undervalues" the company.

The offer of 105 pence per share represents a premium of around 40% to the closing price of the company's shares last Thursday, a day before Marston's publicly confirmed the approach.

But Marston's, which has been forced to shut its pubs under Britain's latest lockdown, said the private equity firm's offer was 19% lower than its pre-coronavirus share price. Marston’s runs around 1,400 pubs and last year it revealed plans to cut around 2,150 jobs. 

Shares in the London-listed company were up almost 6.5% at 87.70 pence in late trading in London. 

The proposal followed two earlier offers of 88 pence and 95 pence per share in December 2020.

Both of those offers were unanimously rejected by the board, the company said.

Marston's, the brewer of Pedigree, Hobgoblin, and Lancaster Bomber beer, confirmed last week that it had received an unsolicited proposal from Platinum Equity for a possible cash offer.

The British pubs sector has been in decline for many years and most recently has been hit by forced closures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, along with restaurants and other leisure businesses. The company’s shares fell 40.6% in 2020. 

  • Reuters

Read More

Reddit's retail traders switch their focus from GameStop to silver

More in this section

Royal Dutch Shell financials Shell to ignore wind and solar in push towards greener energy output
Nintendo profits soar as people turn to video games during pandemic Nintendo profits soar as people turn to video games during pandemic
Ryanair sees summer recovery on vaccines but warns over Cork Airport Ryanair sees summer recovery on vaccines but warns over Cork Airport
British pubs group Marston's rejects €751m takeover offer      

Cork Airport not planning airline charge increase despite Ryanair claim  

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices