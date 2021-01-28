Park life: Juggling weather, Covid, and event planning 

January is a busy month for the superintendent of Phoenix Park, Paul McDonnell, as he and his team deal with challenging weather conditions and plan for the coming months of 2021.

“January is busy, like the rest of the year, and a time when the team will agree on a list of major and minor projects to be undertaken," he says.

This will include replacement tree planting, park maintenance, agreeing locations on upgrade works to footpaths, cycle trails and roads.

“During January we will also look at various type of exhibitions that we will display in the visitor centre and plan for upcoming events, both large and small.

"We will also look at any promotional work that we wish to put in place for the Park such as the current ‘don’t feed the deer’ campaign.”

Designed as a Deer Park in 1662, it is still maintained as one, supporting more than 600 wild fallow deer.

“The deer graze and feed across all areas of the park," Paul explains.

"Unless we get an abundance of snow across the grasslands, the wild deer herd do not require any supplementary feeding as grass comprises of 95% of their diet, and which they will supplement with acorns, other fruits, nuts, and fungi when available.

"Our deer keeper, Terry keeps a keen eye on the herd with regard to their health and welfare throughout the year."

Social distancing signs remind people to keep well apart from others. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Flora and fauna are an intrinsic part of the park, which has 25 different types of habitats and supports over 50% of the mammals and 40% of bird species found in Ireland.

The impacts of Covid-19 have been seen across all areas.

“There are approximately 500,000 people living within a 5km radius of Phoenix Park, and it has remained open at all times and has become a much busier place over the past nine months," he says.

Certainly more people are getting out into nature, whether cycling, walking or running, which is fantastic for people’s health and wellbeing.

Over the past nine months, an additional 7km of cycle lanes and additional footpath space have been created to further encourage passive recreation.

Also, following a full restoration, the gates at Knockmaroon and North Circular Road have been reinstated.

“The remaining restored gates will be put back in place before Easter 2021," says Paul. "This project has taken some time to complete but the eight restored gates date back to between 1833 and 1906 and have had little or no restoration carried out to them over the centuries."

The works will also include masonry repairs to the adjacent walls and piers at each gate.

The OPW is also progressing with plans to re-open the Magazine Fort to the public.

“The fort dates back to 1735 and played an important role in our military history and is a project that we are really looking forwarding to progressing with over the coming years.”

Given the current lockdown restrictions, Paul admits that it is too early to plan for any events for 2021.

“Events play a huge part in the Phoenix Park and in 2020 we had no road races, ‘Bloom in the Park’ or charity events.

"Like all parts of society, we will follow the advice of Government and the health professionals and will wait until it is safe to host events again.”

In terms of exposure to the wider public, RTE’s It’s A Park’s Life, which ran for two series, helped raise an even greater interest in its wide open spaces.

“The show covered a wide and varied range of topics as well as following some of our staff in their daily jobs, and we are delighted with how the public has taken to it. I think anyone that watched it has picked up some great advice from our gardeners, Brian and Meeda, whether on growing fruit and vegetables or looking after multiple bee hives.

Horse and cart pictured in Dublin's Phoenix Park earlier this month. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

"Our park ranger service also featured throughout the episodes and demonstrated the important role that they play, and hopefully shows how amenable that they are to the public.”

As well as detailing some of the conservation works that the OPW undertake, the series gave viewers a behind the scenes idea of what goes in to these restoration projects and the knowledge, expertise and skills that are involved.

In a space that is as varied for activities as it is huge, Paul points out that every visitor has their own areas they love to visit.

The wild fallow deer herd are a major attraction for all visitors and it is very understandable people want to get close to them. He does, however, encourage all visitors to keep their distance, 50m or more, and not to engage in behaviour that poses risks to the deer or the visitor, especially children.

Elsewhere, areas such as the Furry Glen and Oldtown Wood are biodiversity rich and allow people to immerse themselves in nature, walk under the canopy of the trees and around the lakes.

“The People's Gardens are beautiful all year round and have colourful Victorian bedding schemes. Also, the award winning Victorian Walled Garden at Ashtown Demesne hopefully inspires and educates the public on the horticultural skill involved in growing fruit, vegetables and flowers in a sustainable manner.”

For Paul and his colleagues, the overall vision of this Phoenix Park Conservation Management Plan guides much of their daily operational ethos: "To protect and conserve the historic landscape character of The Phoenix Park and its archaeological, architectural and natural heritage whilst facilitating visitor access, education and interpretation."

For the residents of Dublin and visitors to the city, the park will continue to be an extremely valuable recreational amenity and an area of tranquillity close to a busy city centre, as well as an educational and research resource.

In 2018, the Phoenix Park, along with Centennial Park in Sydney, was awarded the Gold Medal by World Urban Parks — the only two parks in the world that received this award.

"I feel very privileged to hold this current position, no two days are the same for all of the people that work here. I will often hear or see stories about what the park means to different people and the important part that the park has played in their lives and continues to.”