Guinness owner reports a surprise growth in sales

Analysts had expected a drop of 4.6% in sales
The Guinness owner reported a 1% rise in organic net sales growth for the six months to Dec 30

Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 08:39

Drinks giant Diageo reported a surprise rise in underlying net sales growth for the first half of its year, as strong demand at retail stores in the United States made up for weak business at bars and restaurants in Europe.

The Guinness maker said the US accounts for nearly 45% of group profits and has been a bright spot for the world's largest spirits maker during the pandemic, with 80% of its sales coming from retail stores. In the other markets, bars and restaurants make up most of the sales.

"North America growth was driven by resilient consumer demand...and the replenishment of stock levels by distributors and retailers," Diageo said.

It reported a 1% rise in organic net sales growth for the six months to Dec 30, compared with a drop of 4.6% that analysts had expected, according to company-supplied estimates.

The Johnnie Walker whisky and Tanqueray gin maker stayed away from issuing any specific annual sales outlook, but said it expected organic operating profit growth in the second half to be ahead of organic net sales growth in all regions, except in North America.

"We expect ongoing volatility and disruption in the second half of the year, particularly in the on-trade channel, which will make performance more challenging," Diageo chief executive officer Ivan Menezes said in a statement.

Reuters

