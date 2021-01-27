Alter Domus creating 100 new jobs in Cork

Financial firm Alter Domus is to create 100 jobs, substantially increasing its headcount at its European Centre in Cork.

From Cork, the firm operates a European hub for global private debt, private equity, real estate and infrastructure investors and managers supporting over €1 trillion in assets under administration globally.

First established in Ireland in 2011, Alter Domus has offices in Cork and Dublin and has already invested significantly in its operations here increasing its headcount in Ireland from 100 to 180 people in 2020.

To support continued growth, the company is investing in a new workplace at Cork Airport Business Park allowing the business to continue to scale.

Heather Crowley-Kerr, Head of Operations Europe, Alter Domus, said their Irish operations have played a key part in their growth. "Ireland offers a strong talent pool from which to grow. This includes both experienced professionals from the alternatives fund services industry and also access to quality third-level graduates."

James McEvoy, Country Executive Ireland, Alter Domus, said they see a new market opening up here for investors in private assets. "This industry holds over $10 trillion in assets, a growing proportion of which is invested in Europe. Ireland is going to be an increasingly important access point to these markets. Our priority is to support our clients where they need us and our focus now is to enhance our service offering to bring our specialist full-service solutions to market in support of that growth.”

Martin Shanahan CEO of IDA Ireland, said the announcement endorses Alter Domus’ confidence in the availability of a high skilled and talented workforce in the South West. "It demonstrates IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning investment for regional locations."