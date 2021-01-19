Apple shares gain as $2.4trn iPhone maker prepares to release key earnings

Apple shares notched higher ahead of unveiling late Wednesday its key earnings quarter, revealing how sales have performed during the Covid-19-hit Christmas and new year.

Despite the pandemic affecting many other global manufacturers, the iPhone giant's shares have soared 80% from a year ago, to value the firm at just over $2.4 trn (€1.97trn).

Its valuation compares with Amazon's $1.6trn and Tesla's $835bn. Earlier this week, Apple said its top hardware executive Dan Riccio was stepping down from his role to lead a new project at the company and John Ternus, one of his top lieutenants, will replace him.

Mr Riccio has been senior vice -president of hardware engineering since 2012, overseeing the development of the hardware in the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and audio products like the AirPods and HomePod.

Mr Ternus has been vice-president of hardware engineering since 2013, and was most recently leading the iPhone, Mac, and iPad engineering groups.

Apple didn’t specify Mr Riccio’s new assignment, but the company has at least two major hardware initiatives in the works: a self-driving car and headsets for augmented reality and virtual reality.

In his previous role, Apple’s head of AR and VR hardware reported to Mr Riccio, while the car project was moved under the leadership of John Giannandrea.

• Additional reporting Bloomberg