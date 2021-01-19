Apple shares gain as $2.4trn iPhone maker prepares to release key earnings

The company's shares have soared 80% from a year ago, to value the firm at just over $2.4trn (€1.97trn)
Apple shares gain as $2.4trn iPhone maker prepares to release key earnings

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 18:25
Eamon Quinn

Apple shares notched higher ahead of unveiling late Wednesday its key earnings quarter, revealing how sales have performed during the Covid-19-hit Christmas and new year. 

Despite the pandemic affecting many other global manufacturers, the iPhone giant's shares have soared 80% from a year ago, to value the firm at just over $2.4 trn (€1.97trn). 

Its valuation compares with Amazon's $1.6trn and Tesla's $835bn. Earlier this week, Apple said its top hardware executive Dan Riccio was stepping down from his role to lead a new project at the company and John Ternus, one of his top lieutenants, will replace him.

Mr Riccio has been senior vice -president of hardware engineering since 2012, overseeing the development of the hardware in the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and audio products like the AirPods and HomePod. 

Mr Ternus has been vice-president of hardware engineering since 2013, and was most recently leading the iPhone, Mac, and iPad engineering groups.

Apple didn’t specify Mr Riccio’s new assignment, but the company has at least two major hardware initiatives in the works: a self-driving car and headsets for augmented reality and virtual reality. 

In his previous role, Apple’s head of AR and VR hardware reported to Mr Riccio, while the car project was moved under the leadership of John Giannandrea.

 • Additional reporting Bloomberg

Read More

Samsung heir will not appeal against prison sentence over bribery

More in this section

Nestle commits to putting all Smarties products into paper packaging by April Nestle commits to putting all Smarties products into paper packaging by April
Lidl Lidl to create 1,200 jobs this year
Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena No-meat burger firm links with Pepsi to boost supermarket sales
Microsoft offices in Dublin

Microsoft posts $15.5bn second-quarter profit

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices