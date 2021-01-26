40,000 Covid tests carried out at airports

More than 40,000 Covid-19 tests have been carried out at Cork, Shannon and Dublin airports by private firms

Two commercial companies, Randox and RocDoc, have been operating separate Covid-19 testing facilities at Dublin and Cork airports since November allowing intending passengers to purchase their own Covid tests ahead of travel. RocDoc provides services at Shannon Airport also. The testing facilities are open to any member of the public requesting a Covid-19 test, whether travelling or not.

Asked recently in the Dáil about the level of testing that the companies have carried out, the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan provided figures on the number of tests carried out up until early January.

There have been a total of 38,400 bookings for Covid-19 tests up to January 3 across Cork and Dublin airports. The figures relate to bookings for pre-departures, post-arrivals tests and other non-travel tests.

Mr Ryan said approximately 2,600 Covid-19 tests have been carried out by the private testing provider located at Shannon Airport up to January 12.

"It should be noted that the estimated figures I have provided do not reflect the full extent of Covid-19 testing for prospective arriving (or departing) passengers, given that many other commercial providers outside of the airport’s testing facilities also provide such service," Mr Ryan said.

RocDoc which operates at Cork and Shannon airports offers PCR and LAMP technology tests for Covid-19. The company's CEO David Rock said the drive-thru facilities at the airports provide testing for passengers flying in and out of the airports but were also open to members of the public who wish to have a test or local businesses who want to test staff members.