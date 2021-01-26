Lidl to create 1,200 jobs this year

The retailer also plans to open six new stores in Ireland this year
The new roles include a variety of operational and office-based roles across its network of 168 stores, 3 regional distribution centres and Dublin head office. 

Tue, 26 Jan, 2021 - 09:05
Nicole Glennon

German supermarket chain Lidl is to create more than 1,200 Irish jobs this year.

The new roles include a variety of operational and office-based roles across its network of 168 stores, 3 regional distribution centres and Dublin head office. 

The retailer also intends to open six new stores in Ireland this year, rebuild seven of its existing stores and embark on a €75 million expansion project on its Mullingar regional distribution centre. 

Lidl has also committed to a €2 million investment in a COVID Employee Bonus for all employees on the island of Ireland. This is the third Covid-19 bonus offered by the retailer to its employees. 

Last year, Lidl took on 700 additional staff members to help cope with increased health and safety requirements in both its stores and warehouses.

Commenting on the announcement, Maeve McCleane, Director of Human Resources at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland said: “Since the onset of the pandemic our teams have demonstrated inspirational dedication and bravery in serving our local communities when they needed it most." 

"I am delighted to confirm this significant investment in the form of a third bonus to acknowledge their selflessness and hard work in this challenging time."

“Our most important asset has always been our people, and 2020 has reinforced that they are in fact the bedrock of our business which is why we have prioritised building not only an exceptional place to work, but also an inclusive, rewarding and fulfilling culture at Lidl for our employees," she said.

Lidl was also recently recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer for 2021.

