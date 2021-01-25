NI-based PR agency opening US office

A Northern Ireland-based PR agency is launching a new business venture in New York City (Smarts/PA)

Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 17:17
Michael McHugh, PA

A Northern Ireland-based PR agency is launching a new business venture in New York City.

Smarts’ Fifth Avenue office will be headed by Mike DaRe, who has spent the past decade leading marketing plans for Diageo drinks firm brands, including Crown Royal, Bulleit Bourbon and Johnnie Walker.

The expansion follows new clients secured across Smarts’ UK, Ireland and global business, including Visa.

Pippa Arlow, chief executive of Smarts, said that the Holywood-based agency has ambitious plans to expand its current workforce by 20% over the next year.

She said: “We believe that Smarts US will help us to build on the work we already do with several high-profile US-based clients and to realise our ambitions to grow even further.

“Our expansion also gives us the opportunity to continue to invest in local talent who will have the opportunity to work with some of the world’s biggest brands across geographies.”

Smarts is part of MSQ, a multi-disciplinary group of digital, creative, branding and PR agencies that operate internationally.

BP now has fewer than 100 geologists as oil and gas giant turns away from exploration

