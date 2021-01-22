Business movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with TEKenable, Gamma, Maples and Calder, OMD Ireland, the Urban Land Institute and BearingPoint.

Lisa Molloy has been appointed as an account manager at TEKenable, experts in digital evolution and a Microsoft Gold partner providing Power Platform, C# and full stack Microsoft solutions. She will have with responsibility for managing customer accounts and maximising business opportunities. She will be responsible for all aspects of a customer’s relationship with the company and will work closely with all customer-facing departments in the company to ensure that each customer receives the highest standards of service. Lisa brings more than years’ experience in account management and IT solution consultation in industries such as healthcare, retail and warehousing. She has previously held roles with Heavey Technology, VisionID, FCR Media and eircom.

Jason Day has been appointed as head of location intelligence solutions for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region with Gamma, the cloud-hosted location intelligence systems and services company founded in Dublin. He oversee all aspects of business development in the UK market and further afield, including sales growth and account management. He was previously sales director in Vanson Bourne. He spent seven years in the company, having joined as a sales account manager, and helped it grow its turnover to over £4.5m. Prior to that, he worked as an SaaS solutions executive for Spikes Cavell Analytics and a Solutions Sales Manager for the strategy and analytics department within Pitney Bowes Software (now Precisely).

Lorna Smith has been appointed as a partner with law firm Maples and Calder in its financial services regulatory practice. She will also collaborate with the group's global regulatory practice, comprised of lawyers in five locations, including the Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands. Lorna is a member of the Council of the Fintech and Payments Association of Ireland and co-chair of its Regulatory Insights Group. She is also a member of the Association of Compliance Officers of Ireland and Irish Funds. She has over 10 years' experience in financial services regulation, notably in banking, insurance and investment services and in fintech; she also focuses on growth areas such as alternative lending and sustainable finance. She previously worked at two other large Irish law firms and a leading accountancy firm.

Fiona Field has been appointed managing director of OMD Ireland, part of marketing communications group Omnicom Media. A native of Skibbereen, Co Cork, Fiona joins from Core where she is deputy managing director of Mediaworks. Prior to this, she was a board director of OwensDDB. A current board member of IAPI, Fiona has won multiple industry awards and is a regular commentator on advertising industry related issues in Ireland. Fiona said: “As the industry continues to transform, I am hugely excited to join Omnicom. I have been very fortunate in my career to have worked with fantastic leaders and clients that have delivered standout results.”

Kevin Nowlan, CEO of Hibernia REIT and plc, has been appointed as chair for a two-year term of the Urban Land Institute (ULI), the world’s oldest and largest network of cross-disciplinary real estate experts. He succeeds Tom Dunne, chairman of the Residential Tenancies Board. Since launching as ULI’s 14th and European National Council in 2012, ULI Ireland has grown to more than 150 members. Its UrbanPlan programme also provides learning opportunities for 16 and 17-year olds in Ireland to help them understand the planning and development process for buildings, towns and parks. Kevin Nowlan aims to leverage ULI’s global and multi-disciplinary network and knowledge base to contribute to some of the most pertinent challenges in Ireland, including the delivery of housing, especially affordable housing, by collecting and sharing global best practices. He has been an active supporter of ULI Ireland for many years.

Gillian O’Sullivan has been appointed as country leader for Ireland with management and technology consultancy BearingPoint. She will also be a core member of the BearingPoint regional leadership team covering Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and UK. With the group since 2004, she joined as a software developer and progressed to lead the development team. Appointed as a partner in 2016, she became lead partner with responsibility for technology delivery, working on IT strategy and transformation projects. She was also head of diversity. She replaces Eric Conway, who now takes on the regional leadership in Europe. A native of Dublin, she holds a degree in Management Science and Information Systems Studies from TCD.