Remote work leads to soaring productivity, says Expleo boss

Soaring productivity, enhanced staff relations and rapid adoption of new technologies have been among the most welcome gains from the rise in remote working.

A survey of 200 business and IT leaders across the island of Ireland has found that 52% have seen an improvement in productivity; 37% productivity levels have stayed the same; only 11% said productivity had declined due to remote working.

The survey by digital transformation specialist Expleo also found that 53% of companies are concerned that long-term remote working could impact negatively on camaraderie within their teams and organisations. Most are actively working to minimise that risk.

“Continuous communication is vital,” said Phil Codd, managing director, Expleo Ireland. “A lot of people say they miss the water cooler conversations. Instead, people are hosting virtual coffee mornings, events for kids and making sure they keep social contact alive.

“You have to try as best you can to promote workplace culture. General culture is part of this. At Expleo, we're running events for everybody. We run a 'gig in your house', a live jukebox in your home; this also gives work to struggling musicians, which we feel is important.

“We have hosted paint parties. We gave staff a 'winter walking pack', with a hi-vis vest and a torch to help ensure people could still get out for their daily walk in the cold, dark months. We're part of Great Place to Work for the past five years, and we're doing everything we can to ensure we engage with our employees in every way we can.”

Expleo's survey suggests that company-led efforts of this kind are widespread, and have no doubt played a role in the general employee productivity boost.

In terms of recruitment, Expleo’s survey found that 12% of companies have increased headcount during the pandemic, while 35% of companies plan to hire more people to address their IT skills shortage over the next 12 months. Additionally, 30% plan to outsource more IT functions and 43% plan to automate more processes to deal with their IT skills shortages.

Findings from Expleo’s survey also illustrate the concerns among business leaders with regards to the sustainability agenda: 45% of business leaders in Ireland don’t believe that their company is doing enough to make their IT infrastructure more environmentally friendly, and 40% don’t believe their business will be able to reduce its carbon emissions in line with the target set out in the Programme for Government of 7% per year.

Confidence in Ireland’s environmental performance is also a concern, with 65% feeling that Ireland won’t be able to meet that same carbon emissions reduction target.

“While our survey also highlighted some significant concerns around our collective ability to meet more stringent environmental targets, it’s re-assuring to see that Irish enterprises are increasing their sustainability investments in the coming year,” said Mr Codd.

The Expleo report highlights that enterprises plan to spend an average of €735,329 on making their IT infrastructure more environmentally sustainable over the next 12 months, compared with €578,585 this time last year.

Employers are listening to their employees' desire to work in a sustainable fashion. Those who still drive to work each day are keenly aware of the reduced traffic on the roads. Companies and Government authorities alike are seeing the value in this change.

“There are encouraging signs within the Government's plans to activate more remote working hubs,” said Phil Codd. “Some people who had been working in Dublin have moved home to Limerick and are now able to do their jobs from there.

“All Government departments have evolved thanks to adoption of new technology. The rollout of 5G will help this even moreso. Some aspects of life has leapt forward in the past 12 months. You can get tax relief on your medical bills online, pharmacies are dispensing medications online and your GP will consult over the phone.” Mr Codd points to surveys of public sector staff showing an appetite for some level of remote working to continue even after Covid has been brought under control.

“Since March of last year, the business community has been forced to conduct a remote working litmus test for a couple of million office workers throughout Ireland. To the enormous credit of these workers, our survey has found that productivity has improved or remained the same for the vast majority.

“With the Government outlining a new strategic approach to long term remote working, this workforce evolution looks set to continue. To ensure employees feel fully valued and connected, it’s imperative that business leaders find ways to boost employee camaraderie, culture and cohesion in the months and years ahead,” said Mr Codd.

“The valuable insights gleaned from our survey have provided demonstrable evidence of business agility across the island of Ireland. The research highlights that organisations who take a digital-first approach have the best opportunity to grow and prosper, particularly as the shackles of the pandemic loosen over 2021.

“At Expleo, we’re ready to support them on their journey by enabling businesses to reimagine processes and applications, improve worker empowerment and productivity, while upholding a robust sustainability agenda.”