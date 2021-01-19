Limerick telecoms firm to create 100 jobs

Limerick telecoms firm 4site is to recruit more than 100 people over the next three years.

The firm is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Indigo Telecom Group with the new roles to support its plans for international expansion. The new roles are in addition to the 140 staff that Indigo Telecom Group hired in 2020.

The roles will span from Fibre Planners, GIS Engineers, Design Engineers, Telecoms Surveyors and Project Managers. Indigo Telecom Group will be recruiting locally from Limerick and the Mid-West in the vicinity of the company’s Irish headquarters at Raheen Business Park. The company is focused on expanding to capitalise on Fibre to the Home (FTTH), wireless, 5G, data centres, digitisation and telco network services.

Indigo was established in South Wales in 1997 and now employs more than 400 people across 10 offices in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Netherlands.

4site CEO Ian Duggan said they looked at various locations to expand their existing fibre centre with demand for their services in new markets such as Germany and the USA. "We decided on the Mid-West of Ireland due to the very best local talent that we can continue to build on and develop further. This is a great vote of confidence from Indigo Telecom Group and is testament to the brilliant local talent and the work we already do here in Limerick.”

Kevin Taylor Chair of the Indigo Group said the organisation is on a high growth trajectory and with plans to expand in 2021 and beyond.

"For people considering a career in telecoms or a new challenge, there couldn’t be a better time to join a sector that is experiencing exponential growth and playing a critical role in the way we all connect with each other.”

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said the new roles demonstrate IDA Ireland’s record in winning investment for regional locations.