ESB defends sourcing of Moneypoint coal in face of mine's ethical breach accusation

The ESB has said it is committed to the responsible sourcing of coal to operate its Moneypoint power station in Co. Clare after being accused of breaching OECD human rights and environmental guidelines.

Anti-poverty charity Christian Aid has formally lodged a number of complaints with the OECD regarding the running of the Cerrejon coal mine in Colombia, from which the ESB has sourced fuel.

The charity claims the mine has resulted in the local area’s environmental degradation through air and water pollution and respiratory problems for local inhabitants. Christian Aid has filed complaints with OECD national representatives in Ireland, Australia, the UK and Switzerland.

Those take in the three mining giants who jointly own Cerrejon – BHP, Anglo-American and Glencore - the ESB, and the Dublin-based Coal Marketing Company which sells on behalf of the mine.

Christian Aid expects a full OECD investigation and is hopeful of recommendations being made later this year. It ultimately wants environmental due diligence legislation to be made mandatory.

The ESB said it will co-operate with any probe. It said it purchased around 2% of Cerrejon’s output between 2015 and 2018 but has not purchased any coal from there over the past two years.

It will cease burning coal for electricity generation at Moneypoint no later than 2025.

It is a member of the Bettercoal group of utility companies, which promotes mining quality, but Christian Aid said the group lacks transparency.